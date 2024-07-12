Busted: GOP lawmaker pushed millions for pipeline to benefit companies that donated to her

When I tell you that the United States has one of the most corrupt governmental structures amongst the developed democracies of the world this is exactly what I mean. This is a report on a MAGAt Representative, but the trial of Senator Menendez is a Democrat example. Citizens United legalized the bribery of politicians,and the Supreme Court decision of just a few days ago making a phony distinction between giving a public figure money before or after they make some policy choice that benefits the giver just augments the corruption and shows how corrupt the Supreme Court has become. As a country, we have a real problem with the lack of ethics and corruption that has become so common among government officials.

The rail system. Credit: Oliver Berg / picture alliance/ Getty / Grist

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) pushed for millions of dollars in earmarks that would benefit a pair of companies that donated thousands of dollars to her election campaign, reported Politico on Thursday.

Kiggans, a former Virginia state senator, was one of the Republicans who was first elected in 2022, unseating Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria.

According to the report, satellite company Rocket Lab’s political PAC contributed a total of $3,500 to Kiggans over the last two years, and Tyson Foods, the agribusiness giant, gave her $1,000 last year. According to the report, both stand to benefit from a Kiggans-backed proposal for $7.4 million in appropriations to extend a natural gas pipeline in Maryland to Eastern Virginia; Rocket Lab considered the pipeline last year for fuel, while Tyson Foods was a “potential anchor customer” for the extension.

Asked for comment, Rocket Lab said that the pipeline extension was not one of the things they lobbied for from the House Appropriations Committee.

Earmarks […]