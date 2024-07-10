‘Yacht trip to Russia’: Senators publish list of Clarence Thomas’ gifts from benefactors

Clarence Thomas is the most corrupt Justice of the Supreme Court in two centuries. And yet there he sits, untouched and held to no accountability for his corruption, one of the six christofacists who are taking our democracy apart and affecting the lives of over 300 million Americans in a negative way.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty

Two Senate Democrats have published a list of roughly three dozen lavish gifts Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas received from right-wing billionaires during his time on the Court.

On the eve of the Independence Day holiday, Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate Thomas for “possible violations of ethics and tax laws” in his “repeated and willful omissions” of gifts from wealthy benefactors.

“The scale of the potential ethics violations by Justice Thomas, and the willful pattern of disregard for ethics laws, exceeds the conduct of other government officials investigated by the Department of Justice for similar violations,” Whitehouse and Wyden wrote. “The breadth of the omissions uncovered to date, and the serious possibility of additional tax fraud and false statement violations by Justice Thomas and his […]