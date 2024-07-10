With the End of Chevron, Health and Environmental Experts’ Hands Are Tied

What the media have not understood is that the Supreme Court’s Chevron decision transfers absolute power from scientific experts in regulatory agencies to non-scientist judges and will have no competence is assessing a measure. The corrupt christofascist majority on the Supreme Court has destroyed a significant portion of our democracy, particularly the part that affects the health and wellbeing of the American population. My questions are: why is the media not discussing this so people know what happened, and why is no one in the Congress doing anything about this? You and I are losing our democracy with every decision of these corrupt facist political agents.

The irony of a jubilant Fourth of July parade I attended with my kids last week — with marching bands, people in costume, and colorful floats — is that the U.S. government has never been more chaotic. The fragility of our democracy has been thrown into sharp relief over the past few months with a partisan Supreme Court placing a heavy finger on rightward leaning scales and the great unknown of November elections. The legislative branch of government, with all its foibles, then becomes the most secure path forward for those of us who like to breathe air, drink water, and not overheat.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo on June 27 overturning what’s known as “Chevron deference ” prioritizes business interests over public health in a decision that weakens the ability of agencies to enforce regulations, such as restricting power plant pollution. It says that agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are actually not the experts in environmental […]