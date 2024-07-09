U.S. Confidence in Higher Education Now Closely Divided

I have many issues with the cost of colleges and universities, but this sad decline in confidence about higher education I see as the result of misinformation and MAGAtism. Note that there is a correlation between the drop in confidence and affiliation with the MAGAt Party. Consider this: 54% of the American public can only read to 6th grade level — so they are unable to fully comprehend a newspaper or magazine article — and now because of specious political reasons there is a decline in confidence in higher education. Combine this with our poor healthcare, shorter lifespans, and growing obesity, and what one sees is a nation in serious decline.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An increasing proportion of U.S. adults say they have little or no confidence in higher education. As a result, Americans are now nearly equally divided among those who have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence (36%), some confidence (32%), or little or no confidence (32%) in higher education. When Gallup first measured confidence in higher education in 2015, 57% had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence and 10% had little or none.

The latest results are based on a June 3-23 Gallup survey that gauged Americans’ confidence in various institutions. A follow-up story reporting on the remainder of institutions will be published in the coming days.

This year, Gallup and Lumina Foundation partnered to better understand the nature of confidence in higher education. The research includes the trend results reported above from Gallup’s June telephone survey as well as new results from a contemporaneous web survey of more than 2,000 Gallup Panel members.

A review of the historical trends shows that confidence has dropped among all key subgroups in the U.S. population over the […]