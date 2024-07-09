Trump-appointed judge forced to resign as damning ethics report details sex misconduct

I am surprised the media has not seemed to comprehend that everyone criminal Trump apooints to anything, from staff to agencies, to courts are corrupt. Look at how many are in prison. I think you have to be corrupt and willing to be subservient to Trump in order for him to appoint or hire you.

Judge with Gavel Credit:Shutterstock

A Trump-appointed federal judge was forced to resign this month after just four years on the bench and a blistering ethics complaint detailed his hostile work environment and sexual misconduct with a law clerk and federal prosecutor.

Judge Joshua Kindred, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, abruptly moved to step down last week. At the time, he did not give a reason.

On Monday, however, the Judicial Council of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit released a report going into extensive detail on the allegations against Kindred, and announced that he was pressured into resigning under referral to the Judicial Conference to consider impeachment.

According to the report, Kindred created a hostile work environment by incessantly “discuss[ing] his past dating life, his romantic preferences, his sex life, the law clerks’ boyfriends and dating lives, his divorce, his interest in and communications with potential romantic […]