Trump-appointed judge forced to resign as damning ethics report details sex misconduct

A Trump-appointed federal judge was forced to resign this month after just four years on the bench and a blistering ethics complaint detailed his hostile work environment and sexual misconduct with a law clerk and federal prosecutor.
Judge Joshua Kindred, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, abruptly moved to step down last week. At the time, he did not give a reason.
On Monday, however, the Judicial Council of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit released a report going into extensive detail on the allegations against Kindred, and announced that he was pressured into resigning under referral to the Judicial Conference to consider impeachment.
According to the report, Kindred created a hostile work environment by incessantly “discuss[ing] his past dating life, his romantic preferences, his sex life, the law clerks’ boyfriends and dating lives, his divorce, his interest in and communications with potential romantic […]
Too bad the judge who had to step down was Aileen Cannon, who is a disgrace to be on any court. Lack of experience, favoritism toward Trump, ineptitude—-the list goes on and on. Why isn’t Merrick Garland allowed to force her to step down? It just shows that our system is flawed that an incompetent biased judge like that remains on the court, and in the Supreme Court, we have a Chief Justice who won’t follow the law and does nothing about justices on the court who violate the law. When Dems take over the House and Senate and the presidency, it’s time to make new laws that keep those appointed people honest and following the law!