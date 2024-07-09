The future is all bot vs. bot

The more I learn about AI the more it seems to me to be a very mixed bag. For one thing, I think bots may be one of the reasons SR gets so many hacks. What really concerns me is the amount of misinformation being spewed out by bots that influence human perceptions and thinking. I believe it is affecting governments all over the world, particularly democracies because they are based on human consensus.

Illustration by: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

A new kind of turf war is breaking out on the web, with AI bots battling other AI bots to seize or defend stockpiles of the AI era’s most valuable commodity: data.

The big picture: AI makers hungry for more data to train their language models are grabbing everything they can, while information owners are increasingly fighting fire with fire by turning to AI-powered tools to protect their intellectual property.

Driving the news: Cloudflare, the infrastructure and security firm used by 1 in 5 websites, introduced a new service last week that protects clients’ content from poaching by data-harvesting bots.

“We hear clearly that customers don’t want AI bots visiting their websites, and especially those that do so dishonestly. To help, we’ve added a brand new one-click to block all AI bots,” Cloudflare said in a blog post.

Catch up quick: Since the ’90s, websites have used a simple file on their sites —called “robots.txt” — to declare […]