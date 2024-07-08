Why the sociopaths are winning — and the obvious thing we’re not doing about it

I think this article is a very good assessment of the social dynamic that is really going on in the United States politically. It is not about political philosophy, it is about sociopaths who want power and money vs decent ethical people who want to preserve democracy and foster wellbeing. WE all get to choose which side we are on in November.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) attend a House Oversight Committee hearing related to the Justice Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden, on Capitol Hill July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty

The culture war is not fundamentally between left and right, liberal and conservative, progressive and reactionary, tolerant and intolerant.

Fundamentally it has nothing to do with ideals, values or visions of the future. It’s a fight between decent people and sociopaths.

Psychopaths are congenitally shameless. Born, that way, they are neurologically deaf to the inner nag of empathy.

Sociopaths aren’t born but made. Some are brainwashed but many are not. Many are motivated sociopaths because being one is tempting, satisfying, efficient and effective.

Sociopaths learn how to be shameless. We underestimate the appeal of shamelessness. Shame constrains us. Shamelessness is a liberation. If you learn to be absolutely shameless – even shameless about your shamelessness, you grant yourself the ultimate dream come true, a reliable feeling of perfect freedom and perfect invincibility, as though you can do anything and whatever you do beats all. […]