The world wasn’t ready for Trump in 2016. It’s not making that mistake this time.

The rest of the world is looking at America and not at all sure that the people of the United States are smart enough not to elect criminal Trump to the Presidency again, and to preserve their democracy. So they are making, as this article describes, all sorts of calculations and arrangements to prepare for that eventuality. The world is watching what we do in November.

Earlier this year, Trump said he would give Russia free rein to “do whatever the hell they want” to NATO allies that do not meet their defense-spending obligations. Credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty

In Brussels, NATO officials have devised a plan to lock in long-term military support for Ukraine so that a possible Trump administration can’t get in the way.

In Ankara, Turkish officials have reviewed the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 policy road map for clues into Donald Trump’s designs on Syria.

In Atlanta, Austin and Lincoln, Nebraska, top ministers from Germany and Canada have met with Republican governors to shore up relations on the American right.

And in Washington, Trump’s return is the dominant topic at monthly breakfast meetings of ambassadors from European countries. At one of those meetings, the top envoy from one country asked his colleagues whether they were engaged in a fool’s errand.

“Can we really prepare for Trump?” this person asked, according to another top diplomat. “Or do we rather have to wait and see what the new reality […]