How to Replace Biden as the Democratic Nominee

There is, as this article by a long-term Democrat politician describes, a growing sense in the Democratic Party that it is time for Biden to retire. The problem is who would replace him and could a campaign be organized in the short time remaining? I don’t see Kamala Harris as the replacement. I would propose, as I have been doing since this election period began, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer.

President Biden at a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., on June 28.Credit: Matt Kelley / AP

As a lifelong Democrat who has been active in the national party since 1972, I admire President Biden and enthusiastically voted for him in 2020. Since then, I believe that he has done an excellent job navigating our country through difficult times.

But for months now, I have argued that, because of his low approval ratings and the public’s deep doubts about his physical stamina and mental acumen, he should not seek reelection. After his horrendous performance in last week’s debatewith Donald Trump,I feel more strongly that he is in political free fall and must quit the race as soon as possible.

His campaign’s response to Biden’s stumbling debate has not been a confidence builder. They have argued that the party should stick with him because of his distinguished 50-year career, his 2020 win over former president Trump, and his ability […]