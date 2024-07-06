Trump’s Camp Says It Has Nothing to Do With Project 2025 Manifesto Aside From Writing It.

The Trump Campaign attempted to distance itself from the conservative Project 2025 playbook on Friday. Despite significant overlap between Project 2025 personnel and staffers from former president Donald Trump’s administration and campaign, Trump issued a statement saying he had “no idea who is behind” the project.
Project 2025 is spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation in partnership with dozens of rightwing advocacy organizations. It has two main components: First, a 900-page manifesto with a wish list for the first 180 days of the “next conservative administration,” including to further restrict abortion access and “dismantle the administrative state.” The second component is an application-only recruitment effort to ensure the administration is quickly staffed with loyalists.
On Friday, Trump disavowed Project 2025 in a post to Truth Social, his social media platform, saying he found unspecified parts of the project “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”
“I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” Trump wrote. “Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”
Trump’s vague disavowal of Project 2025 came a few days after Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, made inflammatory […]
Not only does liar Trump know about Project 2025, in his ranting speeches at rallies he is quoting EXACTLY some of the proposals in this anti-democratic plan, especially how he’s going to re-classify Federal workers as appointees and then fire 50,000 of them! He talks about using the DOJ as his personal attorneys to go after his “enemies” (you know, anyone who disagreed with him or was a competitor), and there are other points that come directly from Project 2025. Anyone with common sense would be terrified to even have any of those proposals as part of our government. It’s fascism through and through!