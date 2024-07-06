Trump’s Camp Says It Has Nothing to Do With Project 2025 Manifesto Aside From Writing It.

Criminal Trump who is a compulsive liar, I don’t think he would tell you the truth if you asked him the time of day, denies he knows anything about Project 2025, which is the Republican election platform. You would think the media would pick this up and may a significant story about his lie inasmuch as it is what he plans to do to end American democracy, but they aren’t. Personally, I think corporate media is pathetic in its coverage of what is happening to the United States. But that is the reality. Please go to https://static.project2025.org/2025_MandateForLeadership_FULL.pdf and download Project 2025 and read it. Hitler could have written it. It is that scary. If Trump wins this election, and the Republican Party controls the Congress as they already control the Supreme Court this is what America will become.

The Trump Campaign attempted to distance itself from the conservative Project 2025 playbook on Friday. Despite significant overlap between Project 2025 personnel and staffers from former president Donald Trump’s administration and campaign, Trump issued a statement saying he had “no idea who is behind” the project.

Project 2025 is spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation in partnership with dozens of rightwing advocacy organizations. It has two main components: First, a 900-page manifesto with a wish list for the first 180 days of the “next conservative administration,” including to further restrict abortion access and “dismantle the administrative state.” The second component is an application-only recruitment effort to ensure the administration is quickly staffed with loyalists.

On Friday, Trump disavowed Project 2025 in a post to Truth Social, his social media platform, saying he found unspecified parts of the project “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

“I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” Trump wrote. “Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Trump’s vague disavowal of Project 2025 came a few days after Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, made inflammatory […]