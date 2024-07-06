The Supreme Court’s War on Regulation Is Going to Tank the Economy

The christofascist cabal that controls the Supreme Court has openly and deliberately skewed the laws to reduce regulatory. oversight and protect corporate profits. This article describes what may happen as a result of several decisions to eliminate regulations. Although the economic data proves it is not the case, the fascist view of the Court, criminal Trump, and the MAGAts, if they even understand what is happening, is that fewer regulations create more profit and economic growth. That is not only not true, but this is about far more than economics. These decisions could prove catastrophic in terms of climate change.

Credit: Celal Gunes / Anadolu / Getty

On Tuesday the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a long-overdue draft standard protecting indoor and outdoor workers from exposure to excessive heat. Forty workers on average die every year from heat exposure. The proposed rule (click here to read the text) requires certain employers to provide workers with 15-minute rest breaks every two hours, to provide drinking water, and to take other commonsense measures.

“It will definitely be challenged” in court if there’s a second Biden administration, Jordan Barab, former deputy assistant labor secretary for OSHA, told me. (If Trump wins, he’ll probably kill the heat standard before it’s issued in final form.) Barab can be certain of that because “every OSHA standard for the past 50 years has been challenged by business interests.” The heat standard “will be the first one to be decided in the post-Chevron era.”

We can’t know, after the Supreme Court’s decision last week in […]