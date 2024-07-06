Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, July 6th, 2024

The Supreme Court’s War on Regulation Is Going to Tank the Economy

Author:     Timothy Noah
Source:     The New Republic
Publication Date:     July 3, 2024
 Link: The Supreme Court’s War on Regulation Is Going to Tank the Economy
Stephan:  

The christofascist cabal that controls the Supreme Court has openly and deliberately skewed the laws to reduce regulatory. oversight and protect corporate profits. This article describes what may happen as a result of several decisions to eliminate regulations. Although the economic data proves it is not the case, the fascist view of the Court, criminal Trump, and the MAGAts, if they even understand what is happening, is that fewer regulations create more profit and economic growth. That is not only not true, but this is about far more than economics. These decisions could prove catastrophic in terms of climate change.

Credit: Celal Gunes / Anadolu / Getty

On Tuesday the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a long-overdue draft standard protecting indoor and outdoor workers from exposure to excessive heat. Forty workers on average die every year from heat exposure. The proposed rule (click here to read the text) requires certain employers to provide workers with 15-minute rest breaks every two hours, to provide drinking water, and to take other commonsense measures.

“It will definitely be challenged” in court if there’s a second Biden administration, Jordan Barab, former deputy assistant labor secretary for OSHA, told me. (If Trump wins, he’ll probably kill the heat standard before it’s issued in final form.) Barab can be certain of that because “every OSHA standard for the past 50 years has been challenged by business interests.” The heat standard “will be the first one to be decided in the post-Chevron era.”

We can’t know, after the Supreme Court’s decision last week in […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 4:51 am

    The regulatory state has had its benefits, but also it’s problems. The post Chevron world will require congress to act. If it is unable to do so because of the influence of corruption, the American people will have yet another data point regarding the need to fundamentally change the system. The concept that two political parties can adequately represent 330 million people is ludicrous on its face.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *