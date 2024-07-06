New Research Links Common Foods to Higher Levels of PFAS in the Body

Our lives are being shortened, and we are being killed — the data says this literally — by corporations like 3M — that created and distributed throughout the world “forever chemicals” such as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Why was this done? For profit of course. In my. opinion, these corporations should be fined billions of dollars and told they must come up with alternatives or go out of business. I urge you to click this link, and look at the podcast, How to Live Longer and in Better Health I just put online https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVW9lLavvkA. I think you may be amazed at how dangerous these chemicals are, and how they shorten lives, and the three things you can do to live longer and enjoy better health.

A 3M plant near the Belgian port city of Antwerp was the subject of a 2022 legal settlement over release of “forever chemicals” that degrade only very slowly in the environment and the human body. 3M was one of the main companies that developed and manufactured the chemicals that are now pervasive worldwide. Credit: David Pintens / Belga / AFP / Getty

Common foods including white rice and eggs are linked to higher levels of “forever chemicals” in the body, new research from scientists at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth shows.

The researchers also found elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in people who consumed coffee, red meat, and seafood, based on plasma and breast milk samples of 3,000 pregnant people. The findings, published in Science of the Total Environment, add to the mounting evidence of the accumulation of PFAS, which were developed by chemical companies in the mid-20th century, in the natural environment and the body.

“The results definitely point toward the need for […]