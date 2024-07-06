Editor’s Note- More On The Strategy of Beingness

Stephan:

A number of you have written to ask me where they can get more information on The Strategy of Beingness.

As it happens I am about to teach a two-week online course on how to use the strategy to become an agent of change fostering wellbeing. You take the course when it is convenient for you during those two weeks, and you can ask questions and I provide answers. It starts on 3 August.

Here is the link to sign up: https://www.glidewing.com/sas/agent_of_change.html

I hope to see you there.