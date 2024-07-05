This is appalling. But if you know that 40% of Americans have never left the United States, 11% have never even traveled outside of the state where they were born, and 54% can’t read and comprehend anything more complex than 6th-grade level, perhaps not surprising. We are a provincial poorly educated country. and much of the population is driven by their hates, racism, resentments, and sense of victimization. This rise in favorable thinking about the monster Putin and what he has done to Russia is one reason why it is so desperately important that those of us who really understand what is going on work to make the fostering of wellbeing our nation’s first priority.

Vladimir Putin Credit: The Denver Post

More Americans had a positive view of Russia than a year ago, according to a poll that looked at attitudes in NATO countries and elsewhere toward Moscow, the alliance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The survey by Pew Research Center found that the percentage of Americans who had a “favorable” view of Russia was 11 percent in 2024, which was an increase of 4 percentage points from the 7 percent last year. The poll of 3,600 American adults was conducted from January 5 to May 21 and had a margin of error of 2.1 percent.

In 2020, two years before the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 15 percent of Americans had a favorable view of Russia, according to Pew. Newsweek contacted the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministries for comment.

Also polled were more than 44,000 people in 36 countries ahead of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. It marks the alliance’s 75th anniversary, during which support for Ukraine against Russian aggression will be at the top […]