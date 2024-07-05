Russia’s Popularity With Americans Is Growing

More Americans had a positive view of Russia than a year ago, according to a poll that looked at attitudes in NATO countries and elsewhere toward Moscow, the alliance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The survey by Pew Research Center found that the percentage of Americans who had a “favorable” view of Russia was 11 percent in 2024, which was an increase of 4 percentage points from the 7 percent last year. The poll of 3,600 American adults was conducted from January 5 to May 21 and had a margin of error of 2.1 percent.
In 2020, two years before the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 15 percent of Americans had a favorable view of Russia, according to Pew. Newsweek contacted the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministries for comment.
Also polled were more than 44,000 people in 36 countries ahead of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. It marks the alliance’s 75th anniversary, during which support for Ukraine against Russian aggression will be at the top […]