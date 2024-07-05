American Pride Remains Near Record Low

This is beginning to seriously concern me. A growing number of Americans are losing pride in our country. We, as the people of the United States, must change our culture. Our wealth inequality particularly, but also our poor and outrageously expensive illness profit system, the absurd cost of a college education, the rising christofascism as an increasing number of Americans leave any religious affiliation have altered our culture in a manner not seen since the 19th Century. The only thing that is going to change this is we ourselves. It starts with the vote in November, but that is only a start. Our personal commitment to fostering wellbeing is the key.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two in five Americans, 41%, say they are “extremely proud” to be American, the fifth consecutive year this reading has been in the 38% to 43% range. Another 26% of U.S. adults say they are “very proud,” also in line with recent years.

The 67% combined share of Americans who are extremely or very proud is consistent with readings since 2018 and among the lowest in Gallup’s trend, just four percentage points above the record low of 63% in 2020. From 2001 through 2017, no fewer than 75% of U.S. adults said they were extremely or very proud, including majorities who were extremely proud.

The latest data are from a June 3-23 Gallup poll, which finds 18% of Americans say they are “moderately proud” to be American, while 10% say they are “only a little” proud and 5% are “not at all” proud.

Americans’ national pride was highest after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, when patriotism surged in the U.S. Extreme pride has been trending downward since 2015.

Majority of Republicans, but Fewer Democrats and Independents, Extremely Proud

Republicans’ pride in America has consistently outpaced […]