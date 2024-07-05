110 Million People in U.S. Under July 4 Heat Warnings and Advisories

If you’re planning any outdoor activities this Fourth of July, be sure to hydrate regularly, wear sunscreen and watch for signs of heat stress, because it’s going to be a hot one.
A large portion of the United States — 110 million people across 21 states — will experience heat-related advisories and warnings in the West, southern Plains and Mid-Atlantic this Independence Day, reported Reuters.
“It’s really hot; I don’t know how else to put it,” said Jacob Asherman, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist, as Reuters reported. “We’re having excessively hot weather across a lot of the country.”
According to the NWS, the next several days are predicted to bring an extensive heat wave with temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas.
“[W]ell above average temperatures over California and into southwest Oregon today before heat spreads further throughout the western […]