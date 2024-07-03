South Carolina implements one of US’s most restrictive public school book bans

The christofascists have achieved yet another win in gutting public school libraries. South Carolina, a Republican Red State, of course, has now made it possible for the christofascists to make sure that school children can only read what they approve. As a result, an already rather poorly educated state will now become more ignorant. It is happening in Republican-controlled states all over the country. It is all part of the Great Schism Trend that is splitting us into two countries.

Ellen Weaver speaks in Anderson, South Carolina, on 22 August 2022.

Credit: Meg Kinnard / AP

South Carolina has implemented one of the most restrictive book ban laws in the US, enabling mass censorship in school classrooms and libraries across the state.

Drafted by Ellen Weaver, the superintendent of education and close ally of the far-right group Moms for Liberty, the law requires all reading material to be “age or developmentally appropriate”. The vague wording of the legislation – open to interpretation and deliberately inviting challenge – could see titles as classic as Romeo and Juliet completely wiped from school shelves.

“All we’re going to have left is Lassie from here on out,” said Shanna Miles, an author and school librarian born and raised in South Carolina. “They’re not going to stop at one aspect of society they don’t like; they will keep on going. Now [that] they have a taste of power, this is never going to end.”

South Carolina’s recent regulation is part of an alarmingly broader nationwide fight against literature exploring race, sexuality, or anything seemingly contentious or divisive. The severity […]