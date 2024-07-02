‘Sophomoric and foolish’: Harvard Law professor rips into Chief Justice’s immunity logic

Harvard University’s Constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe unleashed a ferocious attack on the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court after the ruling in Donald Trump’s immunity case Monday.
Tribe cited Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent, in which she called the decision a “five-alarm-fire for self-government under democracy. The reason is that the court was really flying the flag of the Constitution upside down.”
Chief Justice John Roberts and five other justices ruled that a president has immunity for core official actions carried out while in office, though was constituted official was for a lower court to decide.
“It is worse to use the cloak of presidential authority to commit ordinary crimes for which the rest of us would go to jail than it is to do things that are […]