‘Sophomoric and foolish’: Harvard Law professor rips into Chief Justice’s immunity logic

I think Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe has the correct view of the immunity decision the Supreme Court just issued. The court as I said in my earlier comment, by decision after decision is turning the United States into Hungary. I am not even sure we should be called a democracy anymore. We have become a nation I, and perhaps you, barely recognize anymore.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge John G. Roberts Jr. testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee during confirmation hearings to be Chief Justice. Credit: Rob Crandall / Shutterstock

Harvard University’s Constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe unleashed a ferocious attack on the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court after the ruling in Donald Trump’s immunity case Monday.

Tribe cited Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent, in which she called the decision a “five-alarm-fire for self-government under democracy. The reason is that the court was really flying the flag of the Constitution upside down.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and five other justices ruled that a president has immunity for core official actions carried out while in office, though was constituted official was for a lower court to decide.

“It is worse to use the cloak of presidential authority to commit ordinary crimes for which the rest of us would go to jail than it is to do things that are […]