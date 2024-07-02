Justice Jackson Warns New Ruling Could ‘Devastate’ Federal Regulators

We are no longer a genuine democracy and the minority of Justices on the Supreme Court realize this. Read this dissent on the Corner Post regulatory decision and you can see that Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan all recognize that the federal regulatory agencies are being castrated so that corporate and uber-rich interests are further empowered and wealth inequality will increase and your wellbeing will be diminished.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends President Joe Biden’s state of the union address on February 7, 2023.

(Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)



As the U.S. Supreme Court dealt yet another blow to the federal government’s regulatory authority, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday stressed that “the ball is in Congress’ court” to enact legislation to “forestall the coming chaos” wrought by the right-wing supermajority’s decision.

The justices ruled 6-3 in Corner Post Inc. v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System that the Administrative Procedures Act’s (APA) statute of limitations period does not begin until a plaintiff is adversely affected by a regulation. The ruling reverses a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Corner Post—a North Dakota truck stop that challenged a U.S. Federal Reserve rule capping debit card swipe fees—because the six-year statute of limitations on such challenges had passed.

Monday’s ruling makes it much easier to sue government agencies. As Sydney Bryant and Devon Ombres at the […]