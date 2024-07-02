Justice Jackson Warns New Ruling Could ‘Devastate’ Federal Regulators

As the U.S. Supreme Court dealt yet another blow to the federal government’s regulatory authority, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday stressed that “the ball is in Congress’ court” to enact legislation to “forestall the coming chaos” wrought by the right-wing supermajority’s decision.
The justices ruled 6-3 in Corner Post Inc. v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System that the Administrative Procedures Act’s (APA) statute of limitations period does not begin until a plaintiff is adversely affected by a regulation. The ruling reverses a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Corner Post—a North Dakota truck stop that challenged a U.S. Federal Reserve rule capping debit card swipe fees—because the six-year statute of limitations on such challenges had passed.
This ruling will constitute a central contradiction in the system. You will have a unitary executive with limited regulatory power. This, of course, will force Congress to do their job, but as they are a non-representative body they will work in the private interest of campaign contributors, not in the public interest. As the crisis comes to a head we must ask ourselves if we want true diversity. Diversity of thought. That is the ability of everyone to be represented in Government, not just the well connected few. If we want this then we must change the structure. Then you will see a change in outcome. The democratic process is messy, as negotiation occurs and compromise is forged. We have not seen that process work in congress for many decades now.