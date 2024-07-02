Increasing numbers of voters don’t think Biden should be running after debate with Trump — CBS News poll

My personal hope is it would be helpful if both criminal Trump and Biden had something happen and neither could run. We need a man or woman of a younger generation with the skill, energy, and commitment to fostering wellbeing. On another front, the Supreme Court decisions today and in the last recent days are turning the United States into Hungary, and my hope there is that the Senate is overwhelmingly Democratic and four more justices are appointed for a total of 13, and the Electoral College is eliminated.

The only way the U.S. or any other country is going to survive climate change is by making fostering wellbeing its first priority. Neither party really seems to comprehend what is coming, except for Bernie Sanders and a few others. The whole Biden age issue is not how old he is now, it is that he will be 86 the last year of his term, and four years from now the world will be radically different and beyond the abilities of either octagenarian.

For months before the first debate, the nation’s voters repeatedly expressed doubts over whether President Biden had the cognitive health enough to serve.

Today, those doubts have grown even more: now at nearly three-quarters of the electorate, and now including many within his own party.

And today, after the debate with former President Trump, an increased number of voters, including many Democrats, don’t think Mr. Biden should be running for president at all. Nearly half his party doesn’t think he should now be the nominee.

(Trump, for his part, does better, but still only gets half the electorate thinking he has the cognitive health to serve.)

The move came across the partisan board, but it includes a double-digit movement among Democrats, and movement among independents.

Given that, today nearly three in four voters also don’t think Mr. Biden should be running for president in the first place. That’s a higher-percentage sentiment than in February, when almost two-thirds said he should not run.

Most voters who say he shouldn’t run say it’s both about his […]