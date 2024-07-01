What to Do if You Can’t Afford Your Medications

One of the major issues with the United States’ awful illness profit system, instead of universal birthright healthcare, is the obscene greed of the pharmaceutical industry. For many Americans, the cost of the drugs they need to stay healthy or even alive is a daily crisis. I hope this article will help any of you who are caught up in this disgusting system to find a solution that works for you and your family.

Prescription drugs can be prohibitively expensive—but there are ways to reduce your costs. Credit: Getty



After Jackie Trapp was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, in 2015, she thought her biggest health shock was behind her. Then came the bills for Revlimid, a powerful cancer drug that her doctor said was her best hope for controlling the disease. The first month’s supply cost $11,148; the second, $12,040—and her insurer denied coverage. “I’d need to take the drug every month, for years,” says Trapp, 59, a former high school teacher and realtor from Muskego, Wis. “My husband and I had done well in our careers, we’d been frugal and we’d saved, but there was no way paying $120,000 a year or more was sustainable.”

Figuring out how to pay for the drug that’s keeping her alive has become an all-consuming project. Trapp fought her insurer’s denial and won, and has switched health plans twice to ensure continued coverage. To afford […]