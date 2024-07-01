What to Do if You Can’t Afford Your Medications

After Jackie Trapp was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, in 2015, she thought her biggest health shock was behind her. Then came the bills for Revlimid, a powerful cancer drug that her doctor said was her best hope for controlling the disease. The first month’s supply cost $11,148; the second, $12,040—and her insurer denied coverage. “I’d need to take the drug every month, for years,” says Trapp, 59, a former high school teacher and realtor from Muskego, Wis. “My husband and I had done well in our careers, we’d been frugal and we’d saved, but there was no way paying $120,000 a year or more was sustainable.”
A good article providing some excellent suggestions to the commoner in how to survive in a rigged market. Many, if not most, of the new drugs on the market are based upon research the public has paid for, but we aren’t allowed to enjoy the fruits of the investments. The system is set up by the Oligarchs with one question in mind: How can we extract the most wealth from the American public? It doesn’t matter if its banking, Pharmaceuticals, retail, the “defense” industry, you name it. This is what happens when an economy has been turned over to a small number of well insulated, well connected profiteers. Don’t like it? If you change the structure you will change the outcomes. Think outside the box.