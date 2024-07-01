Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, July 1st, 2024

What to Do if You Can’t Afford Your Medications

Author:     DIANE HARRIS
Source:     Time Magazine
Publication Date:     JUNE 27, 2024 | 4:10 PM EDT
 Link: What to Do if You Can’t Afford Your Medications
Stephan:  

One of the major issues with the United States’ awful illness profit system, instead of universal birthright healthcare, is the obscene greed of the pharmaceutical industry. For many Americans, the cost of the drugs they need to stay healthy or even alive is a daily crisis. I hope this article will help any of you who are caught up in this disgusting system to find a solution that works for you and your family.

Prescription drugs can be prohibitively expensive—but there are ways to reduce your costs. Credit: Getty

After Jackie Trapp was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, in 2015, she thought her biggest health shock was behind her. Then came the bills for Revlimid, a powerful cancer drug that her doctor said was her best hope for controlling the disease. The first month’s supply cost $11,148; the second, $12,040—and her insurer denied coverage. “I’d need to take the drug every month, for years,” says Trapp, 59, a former high school teacher and realtor from Muskego, Wis. “My husband and I had done well in our careers, we’d been frugal and we’d saved, but there was no way paying $120,000 a year or more was sustainable.”

Figuring out how to pay for the drug that’s keeping her alive has become an all-consuming project. Trapp fought her insurer’s denial and won, and has switched health plans twice to ensure continued coverage. To afford […]

  1. Albus Eddie on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 5:33 am

    A good article providing some excellent suggestions to the commoner in how to survive in a rigged market. Many, if not most, of the new drugs on the market are based upon research the public has paid for, but we aren’t allowed to enjoy the fruits of the investments. The system is set up by the Oligarchs with one question in mind: How can we extract the most wealth from the American public? It doesn’t matter if its banking, Pharmaceuticals, retail, the “defense” industry, you name it. This is what happens when an economy has been turned over to a small number of well insulated, well connected profiteers. Don’t like it? If you change the structure you will change the outcomes. Think outside the box.

