The Looming Threat of Christian Nationalism

I am seeing more and more explicit calls to make and enforce Christianity as the national religion of the state, and to breach the firewall separating church and state. That firewall was one of the things the Founders felt most strongly about. At the time of the Revolution (and today for that matter) Great Britain was a nation that since King Henry VIII split from the Roman church, had been ruled by a monarch who was head of both church and state. This linkage for two centuries had caused endless conflict, misery, and death. Several of the original 13 colonies were founded to get away from this linkage and most of the Founders felt very strongly that church and state should not be linked. The christianfascist Republicans are trying to change that, and you should keep that in mind as you vote in November.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob later stormed the building. Brent Stirton/Getty

This content was written by Americans United for Separation of Church and State; it was not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Mother Jones’ editorial staff. See our advertising guidelines to learn more.

Remember that crushing feeling when we lost Roe v. Wade? The experts warned us. The Christian nationalists told us that was their main goal and the litmus test for their judges. Still, the moment was as devastating as it was surprising. Big steps backward don’t seem possible. But they are. And we’re on the precipice of another appalling and disastrous backward slide.

Christian nationalists are publicly declaring their goal: They want to create a Christian nation, a theocracy, that favors the “right” kind of conservative Christian. And they’re calling it Project 2025. Their handbook is a play-by-play of Christian nationalism gone mainstream.

Christian nationalism is […]