Renewable Energy 44.7% of EU Electricity Production in 2023 — Now #1!

The EU nations are really trying to get out of the carbon power era. This also makes a difference, or should, to Americans, because the Earth’s matrix of life is is an interconnected interdependent system, and the success of the EU countries helps the Earth and all the countries on it.

Eurostat has now released electricity data from 2023, and it shows that 44.7% of EU electricity production came from renewable energy sources last year!* Fossil gas (aka “natural gas”) production was down, a lot. Coal production was down even more. Even production from oil and petroleum products (already quite low) was down. Meanwhile, of course, renewable energy production was up! Clearly, in Europe, renewable energy is now winning.

And this is a crossover year, because in 2022, electricity production from fossil fuels was higher than electricity production from renewable energy sources (by a smidge). Let’s get to some graphs and more actual stats now — just note the difference between supply and production with these.

Looking at supply stats for 2023 vs. 2022:

Brown coal supply down by 24.2%, to 222,840 million tonnes

Hard coal supply down by 20.4%, to 130,437 million tonnes

Fossil gas supply down by 7.4%, to 12.8 million terajoules (TJ)

Oil/petroleum electricity supply down 1.5%, to 526,862 thousand tonnes

Renewables supply increased 4.4%, up to 10.9 million TJ.

Looking at production stats for 2023 […]