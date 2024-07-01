Israel Opposes Rebuilding Gaza’s Internet Access Because Terrorists Could Go Online

I confess I do not understand Israel. How can a religious nation of Jews who themselves for hundreds of years were persecuted, ghettoized, and killed by the millions, become a nation carrying out a genocide, and carrying out policies that replicate what was once done to them? To be candid I just can’t get past the tens of thousands of children that have been killed or are missing. I understand why Biden is supporting this war Israel is carrying out from a geopolitical perspective, but I cannot stomach his moral failure. The only positive statement I can make is that criminal Trump who had an affinity for Netanyahu, a fellow fascist, would have been even worse in his decisions than Biden.

Israel opposed a proposal at a recent United Nations forum aimed at rebuilding the Gaza Strip’s war-ravaged telecommunications infrastructure on the grounds that Palestinian connectivity is a readymade weapon for Hamas.

The resolution, which was drafted by Saudi Arabia for last week’s U.N. International Telecommunication Union summit in Geneva, is aimed at returning internet access to Gaza’s millions of disconnected denizens.

It ultimately passed under a secret ballot on June 14 — but not before it was watered down to remove some of its more strident language about Israel’s responsibility for the destruction of Gaza. The U.S. delegate at the ITU summit had specifically opposed those references.

Israel, for its part, had blasted the proposal as a whole. Israel’s ITU delegate described it as “a resolution that while seemingly benign in its intent to rebuild telecommunications infrastructure, distorts the reality of the ongoing situation in Gaza,” according to a recording of the session reviewed by The Intercept. The delegate further argued the resolution does not address that Hamas has used the internet “to prepare acts of terror against Israel’s civilians,” and that any rebuilding effort must include unspecified “safeguards” that would prevent the potential use of the internet for terrorism.

“Based on this […]