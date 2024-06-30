‘Terrifying and dystopian’: the dark realities of the supreme court’s homelessness decision

This is what America has come to. Frankly, I find this Supreme Court decision by the christofascist cabal of Justices to be so heartless I don’t understand how a person with any integrity or compassion, certainly no one who is a genuine Christian, could make such a decision. Homeless people are not homeless by choice, and criminalizing them for being poor or mentally incapacitated and homeless is not only nasty, it is stupid. The Court is basically telling them they shouldn’t exist. What a strange country we have become that instead of creating a way for the homeless to be housed, we make them criminals for being too poor to find any housing but a tent.

Kimberly Morris holds up a notice a police officer gave her giving her 72 hours to move her tent from a park in Grants Pass, Oregon,

on 18 April 2024. Credit: Reuters

The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that cities can fine and jail unhoused people for sleeping outside, arguing that criminalizing camping when there is no shelter available does not constitute “cruel and unusual punishment”.

The 6-3 ruling is the most consequential legal decision on homelessness in decades in the US.

The case was brought by Grants Pass, Oregon. The city has local laws that authorize law enforcement to ticket and prosecute unhoused people. But the city had been barred by several courts from enforcing its ordinances because of a landmark 2018 ruling by the ninth circuit court of appeals.

That ruling, in Martin v Boise, applied to nine western states and held that giving people citations for sleeping outside when a community can’t offer shelter violates the eighth amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

With its ruling Friday, the Supreme Court reversed the protections for unhoused people.

Some local governments had argued that the […]