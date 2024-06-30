Rate of Young Women Getting Sterilized Doubled After ‘Roe’ Was Overturned

HELENA, MONTANA — Sophia Ferst remembers her reaction to learning that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade: She needed to get sterilized.
Within a week, she asked her provider about getting the procedure done.
Ferst, 28, said she has always known she doesn’t want kids. She also worries about getting pregnant as the result of a sexual assault then being unable to access abortion services. “That’s not a crazy concept anymore,” she said.
“I think kids are really fun. I even see kids in my therapy practice, but, however, I understand that children are a big commitment,” she said.
In Montana, where Ferst lives, lawmakers have passed several bills to restrict abortion access, which have been tied up in court. Forty-one states have bans or restrictions on abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, […]
This is probably one of the most interesting trends to watch. Which demographics choose to have children and those who do not. It doesn’t take Einstein to figure out that the future will belong to those who have children and preserve family. That future may be rough indeed, but it will be theirs to live and control.