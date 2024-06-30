Rate of Young Women Getting Sterilized Doubled After ‘Roe’ Was Overturned

It seems like almost every day now I find, or someone sends me, yet another unanticipated consequence of the Dobbs decision. No politician predicted or, I believe, even imagined what the insanity of the christofascists and their political operatives that make up the majority of the Supreme Court, would do to American society. In what kind of country do young women ask to be sterilized?

Sophia Ferst (left) and her wife, Madison Bethke, outside of Helena, Montana. After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Ferst decided to get sterilized. She is one of many people under 30 now seeking permanent contraception. Credit: Shaylee Ragar



HELENA, MONTANA — Sophia Ferst remembers her reaction to learning that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade: She needed to get sterilized.

Within a week, she asked her provider about getting the procedure done.

Ferst, 28, said she has always known she doesn’t want kids. She also worries about getting pregnant as the result of a sexual assault then being unable to access abortion services. “That’s not a crazy concept anymore,” she said.

“I think kids are really fun. I even see kids in my therapy practice, but, however, I understand that children are a big commitment,” she said.

In Montana, where Ferst lives, lawmakers have passed several bills to restrict abortion access, which have been tied up in court. Forty-one states have bans or restrictions on abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, […]