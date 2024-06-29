‘Greatest disseminator of disinformation’: CNN gets brutal takedown over debate ‘silence’

All day off and on I have been listening to, reading, and watching media. Everybody gets that Biden was a disaster and that criminal Trump, as usual, endlessly lied and didn’t answer any of the questions he was asked. But, except for Heather Digby Parton, what I haven’t seen is what stood out for me: the complete failure of Jake Tapper, and Dana Bash to behave like competent journalists. They made it obvious they are pseudo-journalist commentators, little more than talking heads. They knew Trump was lying, they knew he wasn’t answering the questions, but they just kept on as if nothing of consequence was going on. It was incompetent and it demonstrated CNN is not a reliable news network anymore.

Moderators and CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

In a scathing appraisal of how the two moderators of the first 2024 presidential debate let Donald Trump run wild with a firehose of lies, one critic stated the pair is responsible for letting the former president hoodwink viewers who aren’t fully immersed in politics on a daily basis.

In her column for Salon, political observer Heather “Digby” Parton wrote that “State of the Union” anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash failed as journalists by letting Trump make a mockery of the debate by lying with impunity, and not calling him out on it before a huge television audience.

Candidly noting that Biden did poorly in the debate, Parton added, “As much as Biden blew the debate and missed his opportunity to dispel the concerns about his age, Donald Trump blew it too. He may have appeared more vigorous but […]