Climate Lawsuits Against Polluting Companies Are Increasing Around the World, Report Finds

Here is some good news. People are beginning to awaken to the reality that the problem of climate change arises largely because corporations put profit above all other considerations, and they are holding them responsible — and winning. If this is the trend, it will not be long until corporations begin to realize they have to spend the money to develop new technologies, or risk going out of business. How many of them will do this? I predict we will see in the coming decade.

Campaigners and legal counsel of the Dutch citizens’ movement Fossil-Free NL walk towards the court before filing a case against KLM because of the Dutch airline’s misleading advertisements that suggest flying won’t worsen the climate crisis, on April 20, 2023 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Credit: Michel Porro / Getty

A new report has found that climate lawsuits being filed against companies are on the rise all over the world, and most of them have been successful.

The report by the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) — Global trends in climate change litigation: 2024 snapshot — said that roughly 230 climate cases have been brought against trade associations and corporations since 2015, more than two-thirds of which have been filed since 2020.

“Climate litigation… has become an undeniably significant trend in how stakeholders are seeking to advance climate action and accountability,” said Andy Raine, the United Nations Environment Programme’s deputy director of law division, as The Guardian reported.

One of the fastest […]