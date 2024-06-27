More Than 20,000 Children Are Missing in Gaza, New Report Finds

Hamas exists because Israel was not wise enough to realize that a two-state solution would have allowed the Palestinians to create a functioning culture. I want to be clear that doesn’t excuse or justify what they have done. But fascist Netanyahu and his government are committing genocide, and as an American, I wouldn’t give them a single bullet to expedite the slaughter of children, let alone support them with truckloads of bombs.

A Palestinian man waits for news of his daughter as rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a building hit in an overnight Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 21, 2024. Credit: Mohammed Abed / AFP / Getty

As the death toll in Gaza continues to grow amid Israel’s punishing bombardment of the Strip, so too does another statistic: the missing children. To date, at least 21,000 children are missing amid the chaos of the war, according to a new report by Save the Children—a figure the charity says includes 17,000 children who are unaccompanied or separated from their families as a result of the war and the 4,000 children who are thought to be missing under the rubble, as well as the untold number of children who have either been detained by Israeli forces or have been recently discovered in mass graves.

As with all of the statistics coming out of Gaza—including the more than 37,000-person death toll, a figure that is tracked by the Hamas-led Gaza Health Ministry and which is considered […]