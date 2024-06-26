The surgeon general declared gun violence a public health crisis. What does that do?

Finally, someone in a position of authority speaks the truth about the gun violence in this country. Now we will see whether the Surgeon General is more powerful than the weapons corporations and the NRA.

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during an event on the White House in April. The nation’s top doctor has issued an advisory about the public health risks of widespread gun violence.

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

America’s top doctor issued a first-of-its-kind advisory on Tuesday declaring gun violence a national public health crisis and recommending it be treated as such.

The 40-page publication from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy outlines the scope of firearm violence, its impact on victims and communities and a slew of policy suggestions for lawmakers, community leaders and health systems.

A public health approach, Murthy said in the report, can guide the nation’s strategy and actions “as it has done in the past with successful efforts to address tobacco-related disease and motor vehicle crashes.”

“It is up to us to take on this generational challenge with the urgency and clarity the moment demands,” he added. “The safety and well‑being of our children and future generations are at stake.”

The advisory notes that firearm-related injury has been the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents since 2020 — […]