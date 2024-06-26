Scoop: 16 Nobel economists see a Trump inflation bomb

To Nobel Laureate economists there is no question: Biden is who should win the election because his economics are far superior to the economics of criminal Trump. You would think anyone who spent five minutes doing an Google on the felonious Trump would know that. He went bankrupt six times. But a large segment of American voters doesn’t seem capable of comprehending the truth about this horrible businessman.

Photo illustration: Tiffany Herring / Axios

Sixteen Nobel prize-winning economists are jumping into the presidential campaign with a stark warning: Former President Trump‘s plans would reignite inflation and cause lasting harm to the global economy if he wins in November.

Why it matters: The Nobel laureates are lending their academic prestige to a political argument the Biden administration has been making for weeks: Inflation would be worse under Trump.

“While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we all agree that Joe Biden’s economic agenda is vastly superior to Donald Trump,” the 16 economists write in a letter, first obtained by Axios.

Zoom in: Since prices spiked in the summer of 2022, Democrats have been playing defense on the economy.