Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, June 26th, 2024

How the right-wing media ‘hate virus’ spreads

Author:     Thom Hartmann
Source:    
Publication Date:     June 25, 2024 | 3:36PM ET
 Link: How the right-wing media ‘hate virus’ spreads
Stephan:  

Criminal Trump and MAGAt world are stimulating White hate as a political weapon, and it is resulting in the kind of story that begins this essay. Thom Hartmann has it exactly right, I think. It is like a cancer growing in our culture, reinforced by evangelical pseudo-Christianity.

Photo by Unsplash

She may never be the same.

This past weekend we learned about an incident from May when three American citizens were hanging out at their apartment complex swimming pool, a mom and her two children, a little girl, 3, and a boy who was 7 years old. Mom was Muslim, so she wore a modest swimsuit and a hijab.

Which infuriated Elizabeth Wolf, a 42-year-old white woman, who, upon arriving at the pool, began loudly berating the young mother, using racial slurs to tell her she wasn’t welcome in white America. Wolf then jumped into the pool and grabbed the two children, who were playing in the shallow end, and tried to drown them.

With mom’s help, the little boy escaped with scratches from Wolf’s fingernails, but Wolf succeeded in dragging the 3-year-old girl into a deeper part of the pool and was repeatedly holding her head under water as the little girl began to drown.

A bystander intervened, jumping into the pool and rescuing the little girl; when police arrived and handcuffed Wolf, she screamed at […]

Read the Full Article

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

Stephan Schwartz, is a scientist, futurist and award-winning author of both fiction and nonfiction. A Distinguished Associate Scholar at the California Institute for Human Science and a columnist for the journal Explore, he is the editor of the daily web publication Schwartzreport.net and the weekly Schwartzreport podcast, in which he covers future trends that are shaping the world. For over 40 years, as an experimentalist, he has been studying the nature of consciousness and is one of the small group that created modern remote viewing. He is the author of more than 250 technical reports and papers and is the recipient of the Parapsychological Association Outstanding Contribution Award, the U.S. Navy’s Certificate of Commendation for Outstanding Performance, and OOOM Magazine’s 100 Most Inspiring People in the World Award.

Copyright ©2024 Schwartzreport, All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy

Follow Us On:

DONATE
Subscribe