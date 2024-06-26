How the right-wing media ‘hate virus’ spreads

Criminal Trump and MAGAt world are stimulating White hate as a political weapon, and it is resulting in the kind of story that begins this essay. Thom Hartmann has it exactly right, I think. It is like a cancer growing in our culture, reinforced by evangelical pseudo-Christianity.

She may never be the same.

This past weekend we learned about an incident from May when three American citizens were hanging out at their apartment complex swimming pool, a mom and her two children, a little girl, 3, and a boy who was 7 years old. Mom was Muslim, so she wore a modest swimsuit and a hijab.

Which infuriated Elizabeth Wolf, a 42-year-old white woman, who, upon arriving at the pool, began loudly berating the young mother, using racial slurs to tell her she wasn’t welcome in white America. Wolf then jumped into the pool and grabbed the two children, who were playing in the shallow end, and tried to drown them.

With mom’s help, the little boy escaped with scratches from Wolf’s fingernails, but Wolf succeeded in dragging the 3-year-old girl into a deeper part of the pool and was repeatedly holding her head under water as the little girl began to drown.

A bystander intervened, jumping into the pool and rescuing the little girl; when police arrived and handcuffed Wolf, she screamed at […]