Trump Doesn’t Have the Support of a Single Fortune 500 CEO, Top Business School Prof Claims On CNBC

Yale’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld claimed Fortune 100 CEOs will be “reluctant [Joe] Biden voters” in November because they “truly fear” Donald Trump.
Sonnenfeld joined CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on Monday to discuss a New York Times op-ed in which Sonnenfeld noted Trump’s lack of support among the CEOs he works with. Sonnenfeld is the senior associate dean for leadership at the Yale School of Management.
Sonnenfeld wrote in his op-ed:
“I know this because I work with roughly 1,000 chief executives a year, running a school for them, which I started 35 years ago, and I speak with business leaders almost every day. Our surveys show that 60 to 70 percent of them are registered Republicans.
“The reality is that the top corporate leaders working today, like many Americans, aren’t entirely comfortable with either Mr. Trump or President Biden. But they largely like — or at least can tolerate — one of them. They truly fear the other.”
Sonnenfeld told Sorkin on Monday that roughly 70% of […]