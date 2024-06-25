Trump Doesn’t Have the Support of a Single Fortune 500 CEO, Top Business School Prof Claims On CNBC

I have been noticing in the business news that CEOs Fortune 500 corporations are not coming out in support of Trump, and wondered about that. What we see are uber-rich billionaires like Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos, but not CEOs of corporations with thousands of employees. I have been thinking about this for several days and doing research on this trend What I have found is that men and women CEOs with large numbers of employees seem to understand that what criminal Trump would do to the economy would seriously disrupt the lives of those employees, so they don’t want any part of the MAGAt minority and their felonious leader. This article lays out what I think is the correct take on this.

Professor Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld of Yale Credit: Yale School of Management

Yale’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld claimed Fortune 100 CEOs will be “reluctant [Joe] Biden voters” in November because they “truly fear” Donald Trump.

Sonnenfeld joined CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on Monday to discuss a New York Times op-ed in which Sonnenfeld noted Trump’s lack of support among the CEOs he works with. Sonnenfeld is the senior associate dean for leadership at the Yale School of Management.

Sonnenfeld wrote in his op-ed:

“I know this because I work with roughly 1,000 chief executives a year, running a school for them, which I started 35 years ago, and I speak with business leaders almost every day. Our surveys show that 60 to 70 percent of them are registered Republicans.

“The reality is that the top corporate leaders working today, like many Americans, aren’t entirely comfortable with either Mr. Trump or President Biden. But they largely like — or at least can tolerate — one of them. They truly fear the other.”

Sonnenfeld told Sorkin on Monday that roughly 70% of […]