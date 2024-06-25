Series of US mass shootings brings weekend of death and mayhem

One dead and 34 wounded as incidents in New York, Alabama, Missouri and Ohio swell 2024 mass shooting tally.
A series of mass shootings rocked the US early on Sunday, leaving at least one dead and 34 others wounded in just four cases reported in New York, Alabama, Missouri and Ohio.
The shootings came amid a broader spate of recent mass shootings, including the one at an Arkansas grocery store on Friday that left four dead and nine wounded – as well as another at a nightclub in Kentucky on Saturday that killed one and injured seven.
The violence brought the number of mass shootings in the US so far this year, as of Sunday, to more than 240 – an average of more than one daily, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The non-partisan archive defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are wounded or killed.
Such a high rate of mass shootings in the US has prompted some public calls for more substantial gun control. But the federal government has generally been unwilling or unable to heed those calls.
The weekend’s bloodshed came after the US supreme court’s decision earlier in June […]