Series of US mass shootings brings weekend of death and mayhem

With the media obsessed with the upcoming oddly early Presidential debate I was struck over the weekend by the number of psychos who carried out public shootings. Although the murder rate has gone down, there have still been 248 mass shootings so far this year. Basically, it is a daily event in the United States, with 15,441 people injured and 8,098 murdered since the first of January. There is no other country in the world, not in active war, that has anything like what happens in the U.S.. It goes on year after year and nothing meaningful ever happens. Indeed, now that the Supreme Court has legalized bum stocks, I think, things will get worse. When will Americans wake up to this ongoing massacre and demand change?

One dead and 34 wounded as incidents in New York, Alabama, Missouri and Ohio swell 2024 mass shooting tally.

A series of mass shootings rocked the US early on Sunday, leaving at least one dead and 34 others wounded in just four cases reported in New York, Alabama, Missouri and Ohio.

The shootings came amid a broader spate of recent mass shootings, including the one at an Arkansas grocery store on Friday that left four dead and nine wounded – as well as another at a nightclub in Kentucky on Saturday that killed one and injured seven.

The violence brought the number of mass shootings in the US so far this year, as of Sunday, to more than 240 – an average of more than one daily, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The non-partisan archive defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are wounded or killed.

Such a high rate of mass shootings in the US has prompted some public calls for more substantial gun control. But the federal government has generally been unwilling or unable to heed those calls.

The weekend’s bloodshed came after the US supreme court’s decision earlier in June […]