Plastic Industry Is Selling False Promise of New Recycling Tech. Don’t Buy It.

Lies, lies, and more lies. The petroleum-based plastic industries and petroleum corporations are pouring millions into the corruption of politicians to stop any laws that would threaten their profits. At the same time, they are spewing forth endless misinformation about plastic pollution which is now such a vast issue that babies are born with microplastics in their bodies. Ronlyn and I do all we can to recycle everything possible. But increasingly, we have replaced plastic wherever we can glass containers so we don’t use plastic in the first place. Please adjust your lifestyle as you can, so you can do the same. The plastic pollution problem is damaging the matrix of life in thousands of ways.

Members of Greenpeace Indonesia display plastic waste from British multinational hygiene and food giant Unilever’s products as part of their “Return to Sender” action in front of Unilever’s office in Tangerang, a suburb of Jakarta, on June 20, 2024.

Credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba / Getty

Last year, I became obsessed with a plastic cup.

It was a small container that held diced fruit, the type thrown into lunch boxes. And it was the first product I’d seen born of what’s being touted as a cure for a crisis.

Plastic doesn’t break down in nature. If you turned all of what’s been made into cling wrap, it would cover every inch of the globe. It’s piling up, leaching into our water and poisoning our bodies.

Scientists say the key to fixing this is to make less of it; the world churns out 430 million metric tons each year.

But businesses that rely on plastic production, like fossil fuel and chemical companies, have worked since the 1980s to spin the pollution as a failure of waste […]