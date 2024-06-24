The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax

If American voters are stupid enough to elect criminal Trump for President, which I hope does not happen, he has promised his uber-rich backers he will lower their taxes and through imposing tariffs raise yours. What most Americans don’t seem to comprehend is that the uber-rich already pay only a tiny faction of the tax rate you pay, and sometimes, they pay no income taxes at all. This article from ProPublica will give you the facts. The obscene wealth inequality in the U.S., the worst amongst all the developed democracies, is in large part the result of a tax system that is already rigged by corrupt Congress members to favor the rich.

Credit: ProPublica

ProPublica has obtained a vast cache of IRS information showing how billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth — sometimes, even nothing.

In 2007, Jeff Bezos, then a multibillionaire and now the world’s richest man, did not pay a penny in federal income taxes. He achieved the feat again in 2011. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second-richest person in the world, also paid no federal income taxes.https://audm.herokuapp.com/player-embed/?pub=propublica&articleID=secret-irs-files-eisinger

Michael Bloomberg managed to do the same in recent years. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn did it twice. George Soros paid no federal income tax three years in a row.

ProPublica has obtained a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years. The data provides an unprecedented look inside the financial lives of America’s titans, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg. It shows not just their income and taxes, but also their investments, stock trades, gambling winnings and even the […]