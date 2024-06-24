In the Year of Climate Finance, We Need to See Billions Flow Towards Transforming Our Food Systems

Finally, here is some god news about efforts being made to prepare food systems throughout the world for climate change. I will be paying close attention to how the United States prepares. So far I do not see the kind of preparation that is going to be required.

Agroecology has been lauded as an approach that should guide the transformation of food and agriculture systems.

Credit: Wendy Stone / Corbis / Getty

A growing coalition of philanthropic organizations, under the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, is committing to scale up funding for agroecological food systems to address intersecting challenges across climate, food and nature.

This year climate finance is all the talk. As the UN Climate Conference in Bonn wraps up and the stage is set for COP29 later this year, expectations are high for governments to agree on a new climate finance package that will tackle the worsening climate and ecological crises.

In many countries, food production is the climate frontline. Nearly 95% of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) include adaptation and mitigation actions in the agriculture sector yet fail to address the full food system.

It only takes one climate disaster—a drought, flood or heatwave—for entire villages to spiral into debt, poverty and hunger, impacting regional food systems and economies.

Responding to the climate and nature crises, […]