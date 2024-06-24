Gen Z putting homeownership dreams on hold

Steep housing costs are putting Gen Z’s homeownership dreams on hold.
The big picture: Gen Zers, roughly those aged 12-27, feel deeply pessimistic about the world around them, Axios’ Erica Pandey reports.
What they’re saying: “There’s nothing left to put away for a down payment” after shelling out for rent and other bills, and saving for retirement, Minneapolis renter Jaylen Santos, 23, tells Axios.
- Unless someone’s married or they get homebuying help from family, “I don’t see how Gen Z can afford it,” Dallas renter Annabelle Hull, 22, says.
- Some say they’d rather rent in buzzy neighborhoods than cough up for houses further from the action.
State of play: Many younger adults are struggling to swing pricey rents and are returning to their childhood bedrooms or basements. Others are splitting the bill with roommates.
- Over half of U.S. adult men (57%) and women (55%) under 25 lived in their parents’ home in 2022, an arrangement that’s become more common in the past several decades, new census data […]