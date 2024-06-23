‘We’re failing right now’ in type 2 diabetes, FDA chief says

Here is a good news, bad news, report from FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. What also caught my attention is that Commissioner Califf’s testimony also illustrates how wealth and education inequality in the illness profit system contributes to the Great Schism Trend that is making us two different nations.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. Credit:Anna Moneymaker /Getty

ORLANDO, FLORIDA — The United States is at a critical juncture in its efforts to treat chronic diseases, particularly type 2 diabetes, and now has a chance to change the dangerous trajectory it’s currently following, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said Friday.

“The U.S. is leading the world in technology development, innovation, new gadgets of all kinds, new drugs, you name it,” he said. “These advantages unfortunately are not resulting in superior health and outcomes for the U.S., population, or for most individuals in the U.S.”

Health outcomes as a whole are deteriorating in the U.S., Califf said in his remarks at the American Diabetes Association conference, but he sees one outlier.

“There’s an exception for type 1 diabetes, which I believe is on the verge of a major breakthrough in terms of the biology and biological therapies that can make an enormous difference for this special population of people with diabetes,” he said. “But on the other hand, for the larger epidemic of type 2 diabetes, we’re failing right now.”

For type 2 […]