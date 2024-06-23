Trump-aligned nonprofit pays $100k in legal fees for Nevada ‘fake electors’

This story, one of many similar reports, makes it clear there is a nationwide network of MAGAt christofascists who are organized and working together to end American democracy. I hope that all of you who read SR are clear about this. It is the reason that every voter should forget about partisanship and Biden’s age, and vote Democratic. This election is about one thing: democracy v authoritarianism.

A screen for a teleconference is shown in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, where six Republicans pleaded not guilty to two felony charges each, stemming from their roles as fake electors in 2020 where they signed certificates falsely claiming former President Donald Trump won Nevada over Joe Biden. Credit: Ty O’Neil / AP

A nonprofit organization aligned with former President Trump paid $100,000 of legal fees for the six so-called “fake electors” in Nevada, according to people familiar with the payment.

Personnel Policy Operations, or PPO, shelled out the fees to assist the Trump-supporting electors who faced charges for falsely claiming the former president won the state in the 2020 presidential election. The case was dismissed Friday after a judge ruled the Nevada attorney general’s office chose the wrong venue in which to file it.

“There’s a strong and wide network of America First patriots doing our best to support each other and prevent the unjust weaponization of our legal system,” Joshua Whitehouse, director of strategy at the nonprofit, told The Hill. “PPO serves as one […]