Aquatic Farming Surpasses Fishing for First Time: UN Report

Here is some semi-good news about Aquatic Farming. Good news because it has helped reduce overfishing which causes the breakdown the oceanic ecosystem. Bad news because how the system works has not been refined to a point where the waste does not cause damage. But, at least, it is moving in the right direction.

Colorful buoys float at an oyster farm in Shantou, Guangdong Province of China on April 22, 2024. Credit: Qiao Qiming / VCG / Getty

For the first time, the amount of aquatic life — such as fish, clams and shrimp — that was farmed outpaced wild-caught aquatic life in 2022, according to the United Nations’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

In the UN’s latest The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture report, it found that aquaculture, or farmed aquatic life, produced 130.9 million metric tons in 2022. By comparison, the same year saw 92.3 million metric tons of aquatic life products from global capture fisheries. Inland fisheries generated 11.3 million metric tons, while marine capture produced 81 million metric tons.

According to the UN, this is the first time that aquaculture production has outpaced capture fisheries, although it said that both are essential for feeding the global population.

In total, fisheries and aquaculture production produced 223.2 million metric tons of aquatic life, most of which (185.4 million metric tons) was […]