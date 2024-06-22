Billionaire Grandson of Gilded Age Plutocrat Gives Trump Super PAC $50 Million

Why would a man give $50 million to a convicted 34-count felon the day after his conviction? How could he be allowed to? He did it because criminal Trump told him he would significantly reduce his taxes, which are already a proportional fraction of what you pay. He was allowed to do it because the United States is the most corrupt developed nation in the world. We are a plutocracy in which the 756 billionaires in the U.S. buy the government they want.

Fascist plutocrat billionaire Timothy Mellon

Billionaire businessman Timothy Mellon, the grandson of Gilded Age plutocrat Andrew Mellon, made a $50 million donation to a pro-Donald Trump super PAC last month, a day after the former president was convicted by a New York jury on 34 felony counts.

Mellon had previously donated $25 million to super PACs backing both Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate. The New York Timesnoted late Thursday that Mellon, a reclusive GOP megadonor who has described safety net programs as “slavery redux,” is “now the first donor to give $100 million in disclosed federal contributions in this year’s election.”

“The grandson of Andrew Mellon peering out from behind a shrubbery to drop $50 million on an effort to defeat the strongest anti-monopolist element in government in decades is poetic,” The American Prospect‘s David Dayen wrote in response to Mellon’s donation, alluding in part to the Lina Khan-led Federal Trade Commission’s bold efforts to fight […]