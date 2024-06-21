Yes in God’s backyard? This housing solution may be the answer to your prayers.

Here is the latest on some good news about homelessness SR has been covering. It offers an example of how real Christians, as opposed to christofascists, behave and seek to foster social wellbeing.

A rendering of Bethel AME’s new housing complex in San Diego. Credit: LPA Design Studios

About five years ago, Harvey Vaughn, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, the oldest Black church in San Diego, heard a radio report about rising homelessness in his city. He wondered if his congregation, which owned a roughly 7,000-square-foot lot around the corner, could help.

Today, the lot is a construction site for a new housing complex that will offer 25 one-bedroom apartments for low-income seniors and veterans. It’s the first of what advocates hope will be many such projects in San Diego, led by a group called YIGBY, which stands for Yes in God’s Backyard, a spin on the pro-housing Yes in My Backyard movement.

In a country with a shortage of affordable homes and a surplus of religious institutions grappling with rising costs and declining memberships, developers are looking to partner with churches, temples, and synagogues to build new housing. And amid a thicket of […]