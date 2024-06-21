Four Out of Five People Want Increased Climate Action, UN Poll Says

Here is some more good news. It is clear that the collective consciousness of humanity is shifting; people are beginning to realize much more needs to be done to prepare for what climate change is doing. I hope we see this same awareness in the upcoming election.

Climate activists protest against fossil fuels at the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dec. 12, 2023.

Credit: Sean Gallup / Getty

According to a new global survey of 75,000 people — Peoples’ Climate Vote 2024 — 80 percent want their governments’ climate commitments to be stronger.

The poll, conducted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), GeoPoll and Oxford University, posed 15 questions via telephone to residents of 77 countries that represented 87 percent of the global population, reported AFP.

“The Peoples’ Climate Vote is loud and clear. Global citizens want their leaders to transcend their differences, to act now and to act boldly to fight the climate crisis,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, in a press release from UNDP. “The survey results – unprecedented in their coverage – reveal a level of consensus that is truly astonishing. We urge leaders and policymakers to take note, especially as countries develop their next round of climate action pledges – or ‘nationally determined contributions’ under the Paris Agreement. This […]