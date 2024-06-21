Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, June 21st, 2024

Four Out of Five People Want Increased Climate Action, UN Poll Says

Author:     Cristen Hemingway Jaynes
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     June 20, 2024
 Link: Four Out of Five People Want Increased Climate Action, UN Poll Says
Stephan:  

Here is some more good news. It is clear that the collective consciousness of humanity is shifting; people are beginning to realize much more needs to be done to prepare for what climate change is doing. I hope we see this same awareness in the upcoming election.

Climate activists protest against fossil fuels at the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dec. 12, 2023.
Credit: Sean Gallup / Getty

According to a new global survey of 75,000 people — Peoples’ Climate Vote 2024 — 80 percent want their governments’ climate commitments to be stronger.

The poll, conducted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), GeoPoll and Oxford University, posed 15 questions via telephone to residents of 77 countries that represented 87 percent of the global population, reported AFP.

“The Peoples’ Climate Vote is loud and clear. Global citizens want their leaders to transcend their differences, to act now and to act boldly to fight the climate crisis,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, in a press release from UNDP. “The survey results – unprecedented in their coverage – reveal a level of consensus that is truly astonishing. We urge leaders and policymakers to take note, especially as countries develop their next round of climate action pledges – or ‘nationally determined contributions’ under the Paris Agreement. This […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:29 am

    That’s wonderful that all of these people would like action to address climate change. If we had representative government, especially here in the United States, we would have a better shot at a positive outcome.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *