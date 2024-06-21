Fossil fuel use reaches global record despite clean energy growth

This is the proof of what I have been telling you for years now. Humanity is simply not taking climate change seriously enough to protect the Matrix of Life and the wellbeing of our societies. As a result, the impact of its effects is going to be devastating. I urge you to take a look this afternoon at my Schwartzreport podcast, Five Trends Shaping the Earth, where I lay out five major trends that are going to impact your life and shape the lives of your children and grandchildren.

For the first time, India’s coal-powered stations, such as the Ennore plant near Chennai, used more coal than Europe and North America combined last year. Credit: Idrees Mohammed / EPA

The world’s consumption of fossil fuels climbed to a record high last year, driving emissions to more than 40 gigatonnes of CO2 for the first time, according to a global energy report.

Despite a record rise in the use of renewable energy in 2023, consumption of fossil fuels continued to increase too, an annual review of world energy by the Energy Institute found.

Juliet Davenport, the president of the Energy Institute, said the report had revealed “another year of highs in our energy-hungry world” including a record high consumption of fossil fuels, which rose by 1.5% to 505 exajoules.

The findings threaten to dash hopes held by climate scientists that 2023 would be recorded as the year in which annual emissions peaked before the global fossil fuel economy begins a terminal decline.

The Energy Institute, the global professional body for the energy sector, found that while energy industry emissions may have reached a peak in advanced economies, developing economies are […]