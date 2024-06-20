UN food chief: Poorest areas have zero harvests left

Air pollution and the death it causes in children is just one of the trends shaping the earth, and the people living on it. Food is another and this is what is happening. This is going to result in massive death and tens of millions of people displaced and on the move. This is the world that is emerging. Take a moment and on Friday look at my podcast, Five Trends that are Shaping the Earth. Check the research references I post, as I always do, for even more information.

The UN says 40% of the world’s land is already unable to sustain crops. Credit: Getty



Droughts and flooding have become so common in some of the poorest places on Earth that the land can no longer sustain crops, the director of the World Food Programme’s global office has said.

Martin Frick told the BBC that some of the most deprived areas had now reached a tipping point of having “zero” harvests left, as extreme weather was pushing already degraded land beyond use.

He said that as a result, parts of Africa, the Middle East and Latin America were now dependent on humanitarian aid.

Mr Frick warned that without efforts to reverse land degradation globally, richer countries would also begin to suffer crop failures.

The Global Environment Facility estimates that 95% of the world’s land could become degraded by 2050. The UN says that 40% is already degraded.

When soil degrades, the organic matter that binds it together dies off. This means that it is less able to support plant life – reducing […]