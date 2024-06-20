The Schools That Are No Longer Teaching Kids to Read Books

America is one of the least literate nations in the developed world. Fifty-four percent of American adults can’t read past sixth-grade level, and 43% can read past fifth-grade level. That means there are literally millions of Americans who can not read and properly comprehend The Washington Post or the magazine in which this article was originally published. I have covered this before (see SR archive and look at the SR podcast). Finally, and sadly late, some positive changes are occurring that may improve this illiteracy. I certainly hope they are effective because you cannot have an illiterate democracy.

Recently, an old friend of mine from elementary school ran a hand over my bookshelf, stopped, and said, “You stole this.”

“I did not!”

“Yes, you did. You totally stole it from school.”

She pulled out my copy of The Once and Future King, and showed me the inside of the front cover. It was stamped: Board of Education, City of New York.

Okay, so I stole it. But I had a good reason. I loved that book so much; I couldn’t bear to return it to the school library.

My grade-school memories are full of books: bulletin boards that tracked the class read-a-thons, hand-written book reports, summer-reading lists. But a student growing up, as I did, in New York City’s District 20, will have a very different experience today. The city has adopted a new literacy regimen under which many public elementary schools are, in effect, giving up the teaching of books—storybooks, narrative nonfiction books, children’s chapter books—altogether. The curriculum is part of an initiative from the Eric Adams administration called, ironically, NYC Reads.

Plummeting reading comprehension is a national problem, but it’s particularly acute in New York City. Half of its third to eighth graders—and 60 […]