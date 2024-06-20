Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, June 20th, 2024

New law requires all Louisiana public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments

Author:     SARA CLINE
Source:     Associated Press
Publication Date:     June 19, 2024 | 4:04 PM PDT
Stephan:  

Controlled by christofascist White supremacy Republicans, Louisiana, based on its social outcome data, is essentially the equivalent of a developing country. Your baby or its mother are more likely to die at its birth in Louisiana than in 45 other states. Most people don’t even live as long in Louisiana as they do in other American states. But the government is run by pseudo-Christians, who talk about the 10 Commandments, and are now demanding they be posted in every public school class room but don’t live them. Of course, there are now lawsuits being filed to stop this.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA — Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, the latest move from a GOP-dominated Legislature pushing a conservative agenda under a new governor.

The legislation that Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed into law on Wednesday requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font” in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.

Opponents questioned the law’s constitutionality and vowed to challenge it in court. Proponents said the the measure is not solely religious, but that it has historical significance. In the language of the law, the Ten Commandments are “foundational documents of our state and national government.”

The posters, which will be paired with a four-paragraph “context statement” describing how the Ten Commandments “were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries,” must be in place in classrooms by the start of 2025.

4 Comments

  1. Albus Eddie on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 6:00 am

    It will be fascinating to see if this minority will be effective in imposing its world view upon the majority. If yes, we can expect a rise in tensions as one religion attempts to impose its values on others.

  2. Terri Quint on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 9:17 am

    Remember the nutty judge who insisted the Ten Commandments be placed in his courtroom, only to have the law rule that illegal and took them out of the room. So when did the law change? Who dares to violate the Constitution declares that there be a separation of church and state? What is happening to the United States? There is a clear reason why these issues were put into the Amendments and should be followed! Someone is breaking the law!

  3. John B Alexander on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 12:20 pm

    It is no wonder they already rank 49th out of 50 states in education.

  4. RevDean on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 4:29 pm

    Albert Einstein once said that he thought the Buddhists have the best religion which corresponds with science, and Harvard proved his theory to be correct because of the meditation which has tremendous qualities for helping people to relax and be more atuned to reality.

