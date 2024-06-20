New law requires all Louisiana public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments

Controlled by christofascist White supremacy Republicans, Louisiana, based on its social outcome data, is essentially the equivalent of a developing country. Your baby or its mother are more likely to die at its birth in Louisiana than in 45 other states. Most people don’t even live as long in Louisiana as they do in other American states. But the government is run by pseudo-Christians, who talk about the 10 Commandments, and are now demanding they be posted in every public school class room but don’t live them. Of course, there are now lawsuits being filed to stop this.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA — Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, the latest move from a GOP-dominated Legislature pushing a conservative agenda under a new governor.

The legislation that Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed into law on Wednesday requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font” in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.

Opponents questioned the law’s constitutionality and vowed to challenge it in court. Proponents said the the measure is not solely religious, but that it has historical significance. In the language of the law, the Ten Commandments are “foundational documents of our state and national government.”

The posters, which will be paired with a four-paragraph “context statement” describing how the Ten Commandments “were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries,” must be in place in classrooms by the start of 2025.

Under the law, state funds will not […]