Global Air Pollution Kills 2,000 Kids Under Five Every Day: Report

Global air pollution kills 2,000 kids under five every day — that 730,000 little kids a year. It has become, as this report describes, the second-biggest killer of children under the age of five globally. Meanwhile, the carbon corporations pour tens of millions of dollars a year into further corrupting America’s politicians in order to preserve their profits and see that nothing is done about this. Instead of leading the world in mitigating air pollution, we are one of its biggest sources. And in other countries the rich behave similarly. I think greed is the biggest flaw in the human psyche.

A girl walks on a heavily polluted road in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 28, 2023.

Credit: Kazi Salahuddin Razu / NurPhoto / Getty

Air pollution is now the second-biggest killer of children under the age of five globally, a new report released Wednesday shows, with the climate emergency and the continued use of dirty energy sources inextricably linked to the growing risk faced by young children exposed to toxic fumes.

Each day, according to the State of Global Air report by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), nearly 2,000 children under the age of five die from the effects of air pollution, with children in the Global South most at risk.

In most African countries, children under five are 100 times more likely to die from asthma and other other effects of air pollution than their counterparts in high-income countries.

In 2021, according to the report, air pollution was second only to malnutrition as a risk factor for death among young children. For the general […]