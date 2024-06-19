Senate GOP blocks Democratic effort to ban bump stocks after Supreme Court ruling

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked an effort by Democrats to pass a ban on bump stocks in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning a Trump-era federal prohibition on the devices.
Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), the author of the BUMP Act, brought his proposal up for unanimous consent, but Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) blocked it.
The move came days after the court overturned a policy enacted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in 2018 after a mass shooting in Las Vegas killed 60 people and wounded hundreds. The shooter used guns equipped with bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic weapons to fire off hundreds of rounds per minute.
“Welcome to another day in the Democrat summer of show votes,” Ricketts said Tuesday, likening the move by Democrats to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) decision to hold votes on reproductive rights in recent weeks.
Ricketts also said the Supreme Court ruled correctly last week.
“This bill may be called the BUMP Act, but it’s not really about bump stocks,” Ricketts said. “This bill is about banning as many firearm accessories as possible and giving ATF […]
I believe they’re deeply concerned that they won’t receive the annual funding the NRA gives them. I wrote about this years ago. The NRA is the lobby group that gives certain Congress members the highest amount of $$ annually of any other group.
Besides constantly reminding voters of what Trump and Republicans have done to women’s freedom to choose, outlawing abortion, IVF, and now trying to outlaw contraceptives—-these are all so awful that no further explanation is needed. Just don’t vote for the jerks.
But SCOTUS justices who voted that bump stocks were okay should really be impeached. Shame on them. Americans need to hear over and over again about all those killed so quickly and horribly because of cheap bump stocks added to a gun to make it a machine gun should be voted out of office because of the toll on American life. Those who think bump stocks are okay for American society are sick! Are inhumane! Are stupid! You name it.