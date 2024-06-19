Senate GOP blocks Democratic effort to ban bump stocks after Supreme Court ruling

Even criminal Trump sought for a ban on bump stocks. I think he was afraid he might be assassinated by someone with an AR-15 with a bump stock. They have no use even as a. military weapons because they make the weapons so inaccurate; the only purpose of these devices is civilian mass shootings. But the Republican cult is terrified of offending the NRA so they blocked a new ban of bump stocks. Here are the facts. What I don’t quite see is how the Republicans voted to block something their maximum leader implemented.

Bump stock attached to AR-15. Credit: USCCA

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked an effort by Democrats to pass a ban on bump stocks in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning a Trump-era federal prohibition on the devices.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), the author of the BUMP Act, brought his proposal up for unanimous consent, but Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) blocked it.

The move came days after the court overturned a policy enacted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in 2018 after a mass shooting in Las Vegas killed 60 people and wounded hundreds. The shooter used guns equipped with bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic weapons to fire off hundreds of rounds per minute.

“Welcome to another day in the Democrat summer of show votes,” Ricketts said Tuesday, likening the move by Democrats to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) decision to hold votes on reproductive rights in recent weeks.

Ricketts also said the Supreme Court ruled correctly last week.

“This bill may be called the BUMP Act, but it’s not really about bump stocks,” Ricketts said. “This bill is about banning as many firearm accessories as possible and giving ATF […]